Derek Jeter's wife Hannah Davis announces she is pregnant

The Yankees legend and his wife Hannah Davis are expecting their first child


Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, model Hannah Davis are expecting a baby. Here's how the lovely and talented couple made the announcement ...

The pink balloons suggest that, yes, it's a girl. Here's a slice of the excerpted article linked above, which was written by the mom-to-be on the dad-to-be's website:

"Whatever her name is, I know she'll run circles around him. We want our kids' lives to be as 'normal' as possible. They're going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They're going to have to be some strong little people. We don't want them to be defined by their dad's name--for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.' That will be the piece of him they'll have that the rest of the world doesn't. It will be special, and it will be theirs."

Jeter, 42, retired from MLB following the 2015 season. He is of course one of the greatest shortstops in baseball history and will be a no-doubt first-ballot Hall of Famer when his time comes. He and Davis, age 26, have been married since July of last year.

"Is there an obligatory Photoshop job to mark the occasion?" you ask. Yes, there is ...


Perhaps he'll help with the delivery, provided the baby's exit from the womb doesn't force him to range to range to his left.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories