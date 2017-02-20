Dexter Fowler reacts in perfect way to fans upset about recent comments on Trump

New Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler has been in spring training with his new club for a few days now, and over the weekend he managed to upset some fans. Fowler, whose wife was born in Iran, made some comments about President Donald Trump’s travel ban against seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran.

Fowler told ESPN’s Mark Saxon he and his wife have discussed bringing their young daughter to Iran to see family, but they don’t feel the time is right to do so. “It’s huge. Especially any time you’re not able to see family, it’s unfortunate,” he said.

Needless to say, many Cardinals fans were not happy to hear Fowler speak out against political matters, even though the travel ban has a direct impact on him and his family. Here are some of the comments hurled Fowler’s way:

"It's huge. Especially any time you're not able to see your family, it's unfortunate." - Dexter Fowler pic.twitter.com/eDLRleURzE — Baseball's Best Fans (@BestFansStLouis) February 19, 2017

It should be noted this would happen no matter where Fowler played. He would have received the same reaction had he remained with the Cubs or signed with another team entirely. Comments like these aren’t reserved for Cardinals fans. Every team has fans like this.

Fowler, being the all-around great guy he is, responded to those who criticized his comments in the best way possible: he gave away from free tickets. Check it out:

Welp.Since I have a nice little chunk of people who hate me cuz I have an opinion.I'm going to do a nice giveaway away for the good people. — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) February 19, 2017

Florida Spring Training game. Your choice. Who's coming out to Jupiter? Tweet me! — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) February 19, 2017

Well done, Dex. Being kind is always the way to go.