Did Indians GM's adorable son leak news of a possible Lindor extension on the radio?

The Indians are of course finalizing a contract extension with third baseman Jose Ramirez, so locking up young core players is quite possibly in the air around camp. That brings us to the appearance of Brody Chernoff, the young son of Indians GM Mike Chernoff, on the Saturday’s Indians radio game broadcast.

As it turns out, Brody, who according to my high-level calculations is now six years of age, had a scoop for all of us when it comes to the general matter of contract extensions. Give a listen, and if you’d like to dive right into the breaking news portion of the interview of Brody’s in-game interview with Indians play-by-play man Tom Hamilton, then skip ahead to the 3:40 mark (Audio courtesy of WTAM) ...

Excelsior! In case you don’t believe your own ears, the exchange of note goes as follows ...

Tom Hamilton: Let me ask you, just between us and all the people listening. Dad had any phone calls lately? Who’s he trying to get. Because he won’t tell us. Can you? Brody Chernoff: He’s trying to, um, get Lindor to play for seven more years. [Slightly horrified guffawing] Hamilton: OK. We better not talk anymore Brody. There you have it folks, we’ve finally had a scoop on the Indians’ radio network.

Lindor is of course presumably franchise shortstop Francisco Lindor, who’s a frontline fielder with a developing bat -- put him on your short-list of AL MVP candidates for 2017. Quite possibly, the Indians would like to sign him to a seven-year contract extension. If, say, such a deal were forged prior to Opening Day, that would cover all of Lindor’s arbitration years and also eat into his current free agency timeline. Needless to say, that would mean a significant investment on the Tribe’s part. If true!

The real point, though, is that the call is coming from inside the house, and Brody Chernoff is probably listening to it.