Dodgers' Alex Wood is halfway to 20-0, but he says he's not thinking about it

MIAMI -- These days, there are many out there (admittedly, myself included) who like to denigrate the pitcher win-loss record. It isn't that it's the worst way in the world to judge pitchers, it's just that it's far from the best and more indicative of team success than individual success.

Still, there are two very important things at play:

Many people still like to look at the stat and we don't get to decide what everyone else thinks. It would be awesome to see a pitcher go 20-0.

And wouldn't you know it, Alex Wood of the Dodgers is 10-0 at the All-Star break. We're past the literal halfway point of the season, sure, but he'll obviously got more than 10 starts the rest of the way.

Surely, even in a fleeting moment, Wood's thought something like, "holy crap, what if I actually go 20-0!"

Only he says that he hasn't.

"It sounds stupid, but I keep telling everybody that I just take it one start at a time," Wood said when I asked him about 20-0.

It doesn't sound stupid. It sounds like he's following along with the great advice of fictional sage Crash Davis. Give the public as little information as possible and just stay straight-forward. Next page the playbook is to talk up the team. Ready, Alex?

"It's been a really great run by our team as a whole in the first half. I truly just try to give our team a shot to win each time I take the mound. After that, it's just all kind of icing on top of the cake."

There you go.

Again, wins are mostly a team stat, especially in these days of bullpen specialization, but Wood is earning that record. He's got a 1.67 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 97 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings this season. Given that offense is way up and he carried a career 3.35 ERA into the season, it's been an amazing turnaround for the talented lefty.

And maybe he's really never had a single thought about 20-0, but as the wins continue to pile up without a loss, more and more people are going to start noticing.