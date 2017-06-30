Dodgers' Cody Bellinger will participate in Home Run Derby under one condition

At some point next week, MLB will announce this year's Home Run Derby contestants. We know reigning Home Run Derby champ and hometown Marlins player Giancarlo Stanton will be there. We're still waiting on the other seven players.

According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger has indeed been invited to participate in the Home Run Derby in two weeks. He will accept the invitation under one condition: his father has to pitch to him. From Shaikin:

"If he can't throw, I won't do it," Bellinger said. ... "It would be a pretty cool experience for my dad," Bellinger said.

Clay Bellinger, Cody's father, played four seasons in the big leagues from 1999-2002. He is currently a firefighter in Arizona and needs to rearrange his work schedule to make the All-Star Game trip work. My guess is Bellinger's co-workers will make sure that happens.

Bellinger -- Cody, not Clay -- currently leads the NL with 24 home runs even though he wasn't called up until April 24. He is of course part of my dream Home Run Derby field.

Yankees rookie Aaron Judge has also been invited to the Home Run Derby. He has yet to decide whether to participate, however.

The 2017 Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 10.