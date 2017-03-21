Dodgers depth already being tested as Andre Ethier shut down following epidural
Ethier is expected to miss seven to 10 days
One of the small subplots coming out of Los Angeles Dodgers camp this spring was whether Andrew Toles, the youngster who impressed last season in fill-in action, would crack the Opening Day roster. Most of the reports suggested not -- but most of those reports hinged on one caveat: so long as Andre Ethier is healthy.
Naturally, Ethier, who played in just 16 games last season, is not healthy. In fact, he has been shut down for at least a week following a shot to relieve a mild herniation in a disk:
Assuming Ethier returns sometime next week, that gives him a few days to work out whatever rust accumulates during his rest period. Of course, it’s possible Ethier will need more time to get ready, which could lead to a season-opening stint on the disabled list.
We’ll find out for certain soon enough. For now, don’t be surprised if Toles makes the Dodgers’ Opening Day roster after all.
