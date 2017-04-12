Dodgers to unveil Jackie Robinson statue on 70th anniversary of his debut

This Saturday will mark the 70th anniversary since Jackie Robinson debuted for the Los Angeles Dodgers and broke baseball's color barrier. Baseball has been celebrating Robinson on each April 15 since 2009, with all on-the-field personnel donning the retired No. 42.

The Dodgers, however, will take things a step farther -- revealing a Robinson statue prior to their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks:

In what promises to be an emotional ceremony before the Dodgers' 9:15 p.m. ET home game against Arizona, Robinson's 94-year-old wife Rachel and their children Sharon and David will be on hand for the unveiling of a statue depicting Jackie in his rookie season of 1947, sliding into home plate in his signature style. Dodgers owner Magic Johnson and Hall of Famers Frank Robinson, Sandy Koufax and Vin Scully will participate in that ceremony.

Here's a sneak peak of what the statue will look like at Dodger Stadium:

The first #Dodgers statue has arrived! You can watch the live unveiling of the Jackie Robinson statue this Saturday at 3pm on SportsNet LA. pic.twitter.com/Bk6mqCLxJ1 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 11, 2017

In addition to the number-wearing and statue-revealing, MLB will also introduce the "Trailblazer Series" -- a three-day girls baseball tournament that will be played in the Los Angeles area during the weekend. The goal is, perhaps obviously enough, to make baseball more accessible to individuals of all races and genders.