Dodgers vs. Cubs start time, probable starters, TV channel, live stream info, odds: How to watch Cubs' World Series ring ceremony and home opener

We’re now a week into the new regular season. That means a few more teams are enjoying their home openers.

Here’s how you can watch one of those home openers -- this one between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. The Cubs will receive their championship rings before the game begins.

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

Where: Wrigley Field

TV: ESPN

Streaming: MLB.tv, WatchESPN

Odds: CHC -153 (risk 153 to win 100)

This place is open for baseball again. USATSI

Here’s a look at Monday’s pitching matchup.

Wood is starting for the first time this year, filling in for the injured Rich Hill. He has had success in the past in the rotation, though his mechanics and durability woes make him a questionable long-term fix. Wood’s fastball tends to sit in the low-to-mid-90s and he’ll use both a changeup and a curveball as well. Throughout his career, he has been better against lefties.

Who else gets the start but Lester? In his first start of the season, he struck out seven batters over five one-run innings. You know Lester’s arsenal by now: fastball-cutter-curve, each of which he locates in different areas so as to make his repertoire appear deeper than it seems. Newsflash: It works.