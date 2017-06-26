Dodgers win 10th straight thanks to spectacular meltdown by Rockies' Ottavino

Is it better to be lucky or good? For the Los Angeles Dodgers, it doesn't matter. They're both.

The Dodgers won their 10th consecutive game Sunday afternoon (LAD 12, COL 6), and it was thanks to a spectacular bullpen meltdown by the Colorado Rockies. Ace setup man Adam Ottavino was the primary culprit.

Ottavino, who came into the game with three wild pitches in 26 1/3 innings this season, uncorked four wild pitches in one inning on Sunday, allowing five runs to score. Two runs scored on the second wild pitch, which gave the Dodgers a 7-6 lead.

The game's scoring summary is hard to believe. Check it out:

Adam Ottavino uncorked four wild pitches Sunday. CBS Sports

And because that wasn't bad enough, Ottavino also served up a two-run home run to Cody Bellinger in that eighth inning as well. It was Bellinger's second home run of the game and 24th of the season.

Ottavino's final line: 1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 4 WP. And to add insult to injury, Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen ripped an RBI double in that eighth inning, too. That was against Greg Holland, though.

About the only negative to come out of his 10-game winning streak for the Dodgers is that Jansen finally walked a batter. He walked Nolan Arenado with one out in the ninth inning Sunday. It was Jansen's first walk of the season. He struck out an MLB record 51 batters before walking a guy. Crazy.

The 10 straight wins improved the Dodgers to 51-26, and they now lead the Arizona Diamondbacks by 2 1/2 games in the NL West. The Rockies are 4 1/2 games back. There is still a lot of season left, but this weekend may have ended Colorado's division title hopes.