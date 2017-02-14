Don Mattingly decides that Marlins players are now allowed to have facial hair
The facial hair ban that the Marlins instituted last year is going away
The Miami Marlins are for sale, and the party's already starting. Said loosening up also seems to extend to the clubhouse. Here are the goods from the Associated Press ...
Speaking Tuesday before the first workout for pitchers and catchers, [manager Don] Mattingly said he reviewed the facial hair policy with owner Jeffrey Loria, and they decided to reverse it. Mattingly said he decided facial hair isn't a big deal, and the most important thing is that his players prepare and play the game right.
You'll recall that the Marlins instituted a ban of facial hair prior to last season. Since, shock of shocks, that ban did not directly lead to a championship, perhaps they've thought better of telling grown men how to groom. Things get better when we know Jeffrey Loria's going away.
Thankfully, though, the ban lasted long enough to give us a tantalizing and rich-with-possibility glimpse of beardless Andrew Cashner:
Never forget. Or forget. Whatever you prefer.
