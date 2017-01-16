Eagles fan Mike Trout sure is happy the Cowboys lost and are out of the playoffs

Trout grew up an Eagles fan in south New Jersey

Sunday evening, the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys gave us our first compelling game of this year's NFL playoffs. Green Bay advanced to the conference championship on a walk-off field goal. All the NFL postseason coverage you need is right here.

Mike Trout, current Angels megastar and reigning AL MVP, grew up a Philadelphia Eagles fan in south New Jersey, and he made it no secret he was happy to see his favorite team's division rival take the loss Sunday. He took to Twitter seconds after the game ended:

Sure, the Eagles went 7-9 this season and have been to the playoffs just once in the last six years, but hey, it's always fun watching your rival take a loss. The 13-3 Cowboys are one-and-done in the playoffs and Trout couldn't be happier.

