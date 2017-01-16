Eagles fan Mike Trout sure is happy the Cowboys lost and are out of the playoffs
Trout grew up an Eagles fan in south New Jersey
Sunday evening, the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys gave us our first compelling game of this year's NFL playoffs. Green Bay advanced to the conference championship on a walk-off field goal. All the NFL postseason coverage you need is right here.
Mike Trout, current Angels megastar and reigning AL MVP, grew up a Philadelphia Eagles fan in south New Jersey, and he made it no secret he was happy to see his favorite team's division rival take the loss Sunday. He took to Twitter seconds after the game ended:
HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) January 16, 2017
Sure, the Eagles went 7-9 this season and have been to the playoffs just once in the last six years, but hey, it's always fun watching your rival take a loss. The 13-3 Cowboys are one-and-done in the playoffs and Trout couldn't be happier.
(h/t Cut4)
Our Latest Stories
-
Ortiz says he's not thinking comeback
There has been some recent speculation Ortiz could un-retire
-
2B candidates for LAD other than Dozier
Talks with the Twins about Dozier have reportedly hit an impasse
-
Cardinals waiting for hacking punishment
GM John Mozeliak says the team still hasn't heard anything from MLB
-
What my HOF ballot would look like
I'm using all 10 names and some picks won't be liked by some people
-
Blue Jays nearing deal with Bautista
It could be a two-year contract for Joey Bats to stay in Toronto
-
Report: Orioles discussing Bautista
Even if the fans don't like him yet, he'd make a great fit
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre