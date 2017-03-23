Emotional Jim Leyland dedicates USA win to troops after his final game as manager

Jim Leyland's USA team won the World Baseball Classic, and he was emotional


Wednesday night in Dodger Stadium, Team USA took the 2017 World Baseball Classic in blowout fashion, beating previously undefeated Puerto Rico 8-0 . For USA manager Jim Leyland, it was his final game as a manager. He confirmed as much in the postgame press conference, saying he’s not ever going to put on a baseball uniform again. 

Immediately following the win, Leyland was pretty emotional when interviewed by Jon Morosi of MLB Network: 

It seems pretty clear Leyland was about to cry and didn’t want to be caught on the air with that. 

Take note of why. Leyland says he got to manage for his country, his coaches got to coach for their country and the players got to play for their country. It’s evident that the United States of America means a great deal to Mr. Leyland right there. 

And if that wasn’t enough: 

“This is for the people that serve our country.”

The WBC championship puts a bow on his managerial career. It’s one that includes three Manager of the Year awards, six division titles, three pennants (one NL and two AL) and one World Series championship. Oh, and one World Baseball Classic title where he dedicated it to the troops who serve our country. 

 Now that is how you go out. Kudos to Leyland for everything. 

