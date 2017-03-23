Epstein on being named world's greatest leader: 'I can't even get my dog to stop peeing in the house'

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest scores, news and alerts from Major League Baseball, plus get daily MLB picks from SportsLine!

When the time comes, Theo Epstein will ushered right into the National Baseball Hall of Fame with zero opposition. He helped end not one, but two historic World Series title droughts. He was the general manager when the Red Sox won the 2004 World Series, and he is currently the president of baseball operations with the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

That success has earned Epstein a rather prestigious title: world’s greatest leader. Yep. Forbes has ranked Epstein as the world’s greatest leader this week. He’s two spots ahead of the pope. The list also includes politicians and executives with many of the largest companies in the world, and yet, a baseball executive sits in the top spot.

Forbes has named Theo Epstein the world’s greatest leader. USATSI

Here’s some more, via Forbes:

The Cubs owe their success to a five-year rebuilding program that featured a concatenation of different leadership styles. The team thrived under the affable patience of owner Tom Ricketts, and, later, under the innovative eccentricity of manager Joe Maddon. But most important of all was the evolution of the club’s president for baseball operations, Theo Epstein, the wunderkind executive who realized he would need to grow as a leader in order to replicate in Chicago the success he’d had with the Boston Red Sox.

Epstein was of course honored to be named the world’s greatest leader by Forbes, but he also told ESPN’s Buster Olney it is “patently ridiculous” in a self-deprecating way. Here’s what he told Olney:

“Um, I can’t even get my dog to stop peeing in the house, “ he wrote in a text. “That is ridiculous. The whole thing is patently ridiculous. It’s baseball--a pastime involving a lot of chance. If Zobrist’s ball is three inches farther off the line, I’m on the hot seat for a failed five-year plan. And I’m not even the best leader in our organization; our players are.”

While I don’t doubt Epstein is a brilliant leader and baseball mind, dubbing him the world’s greatest leader is maybe a little over the top? Epstein seems to think so. Either way, that’s a heck of an honor.