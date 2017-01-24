Evan Longoria and other Rays 'upset' and 'sad' to see Logan Forsythe go via trade

In light of Logan Forsythe being traded to the Dodgers, some Rays players were unhappy

The Rays traded second baseman Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers for a highly-regarded pitching prospect (Jose De Leon) on Monday night. As is bound to happen, some of the Rays weren't happy that their teammate was now a former teammate, starting with the leader of the ballclub, third baseman Evan Longoria.

"I don't really have much," Longoria said to The Tampa Bay Times. "I'm surprised and upset at losing a player, clubhouse presence and friend like Logan. He's a rare player. I always wish him the best.''

Steven Souza weighed in on Twitter:

As did Chris Archer:

It should be noted that Archer also offered this up:

And that's how everyone will be when spring training starts. They are professionals and it's only natural to be upset upon first hearing of a trade of a teammate that is well respected and liked.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories