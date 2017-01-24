Evan Longoria and other Rays 'upset' and 'sad' to see Logan Forsythe go via trade
In light of Logan Forsythe being traded to the Dodgers, some Rays players were unhappy
The Rays traded second baseman Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers for a highly-regarded pitching prospect (Jose De Leon) on Monday night. As is bound to happen, some of the Rays weren't happy that their teammate was now a former teammate, starting with the leader of the ballclub, third baseman Evan Longoria.
"I don't really have much," Longoria said to The Tampa Bay Times. "I'm surprised and upset at losing a player, clubhouse presence and friend like Logan. He's a rare player. I always wish him the best.''
Steven Souza weighed in on Twitter:
Very sad day for me personally, I'm losing one of my best friends and we're losing one of our best players. Nothing but mad respect for him!— Steven Souza Jr. (@SouzaJr) January 24, 2017
As did Chris Archer:
I'm really, really, really gonna miss Logie bear 🐻. Doesn't get more classy or blue collar than him. Happy I was able to play with that man.— Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) January 24, 2017
It should be noted that Archer also offered this up:
...with that being said, we welcome @JDL_87 with open arms 🤗— Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) January 24, 2017
And that's how everyone will be when spring training starts. They are professionals and it's only natural to be upset upon first hearing of a trade of a teammate that is well respected and liked.
