Evan Longoria says he's uncertain he'll 'ever get over' Rays trading Forsythe

Late in the offseason, the Tampa Bay Rays traded second baseman Logan Forsythe to the Los Angeles Dodgers for right-handed starting pitcher prospect Jose De Leon. Shortly thereafter, Rays franchise player and third baseman Evan Longoria stated his unhappiness with the deal.

Now a few weeks removed, you would think Longoria might have gotten past his emotional hang-ups with the deal. You would think wrong.

Here’s what Longoria told ESPN.com’s Jayson Stark on Saturday:

“I actually like where we are,” Longoria said. “I don’t know that I’ll ever get over losing Logan, because we got real close and he became one of the clubhouse leaders. So when you take that away, it feels like there’s a much bigger void.”

Not exactly what you want to hear if you’re a Rays fan, coach, front-office member, or player.

Still, Longoria did concede that he likes the Rays’ chances of competing this season. Those aspirations will ultimately hinge on whether the Rays can stay healthier than they have in recent years, and on whether their offseason gambles on Colby Rasmus and Wilson Ramos pay off. If so, Tampa Bay just might be a surprise team in the American League wild card race.

And if not? Longoria will probably have some more things to say about his team’s management.