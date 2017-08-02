Evan Longoria's bid to hit for cycle comes down to replay review

The Rays beat the Astros on Tuesday night in part because of Evan Longoria's efforts at the plate. As it turns out, Longoria came to the plate with two outs in the ninth and a shot at hitting for the cycle. All he needed was a double ...

The drama! @Evan3Longoria's cycle came down to review. pic.twitter.com/AAMiONatJy — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 2, 2017

As you can see, Longoria was called out at second on the field, but a crew chief review led to an overturn of the call. As a result, Longoria became just the second Ray in franchise history to hit for the cycle. The first was B.J. Upton (now Melvin Upton Jr.) back in 2009.

More than 300 hitters have hit for the cycle throughout the sprawl of baseball history, but the guess here is that never before has the completion of a cycle hinged on replay review.