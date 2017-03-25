Even with Odor locked up, the Rangers might not be done extending young players
The Rangers could extend Nomar Mazara next
Earlier on Saturday, the Texas Rangers reportedly agreed to a six-year extension with second baseman Rougned Odor. Turns out, the Rangers may be interested in a long-term deal with another one of their talented young players.
That’s because Texas has reportedly engaged outfielder Nomar Mazara about an extension, per Ken Rosenthal:
Mazara, who will turn 22 in a month’s time, appeared in 145 games last season after being rushed to the majors due to injury. He hit .266/.320/.419 with 20 home runs in that action, good for a 93 OPS+. It’s worth noting his overall numbers were anchored by his struggles (.548 OPS) against left-handed pitchers; he had a .791 OPS versus righties.
Considered a top prospect around this time last year, Mazara’s youth and feel for hitting make him an obvious candidate for improvement. The Rangers’ interest in retaining him for the long haul makes sense then.
As it stands, Mazara has a year of major league service time, per Cot’s Contracts. A player must accrue six years before he can become a free agent.
Our Latest Stories
-
Abbott throws LMU's first perfect game
Abbott struck out 13 while throwing 106 pitches in the dominant outing
-
Tigers' Sanchez fixes delivery, on fire
Sanchez has allowed only two hits in his last 14 innings, including six no-hit innings on...
-
NL East preview: Down to Nationals, Mets
With the Nationals take the NL East again, or will the Mets steal it? Or will someone shock...
-
Report: Rangers, Odor agree to extension
The deal buys out Odor's first two years of free agency
-
A-Rod on PED denials: Made ass of myself
The retired slugger told some Miami students as much
-
Report: Indians, Ramirez near extension
The 24-year-old infielder is coming off a breakout 2016 season
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre