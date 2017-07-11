Every team wants a Devenski in their bullpen, but he hopes be a starter again

MIAMI -- Bullpens are more important right now than they've ever been before. Starters are throwing fewer and fewer innings with each passing season, putting more pressure on the bullpen to provide quality innings. That's not changing anytime soon. Starters aren't going to suddenly begin throwing more innings.

Perhaps the most valuable bullpen weapon in baseball right now is Astros setup man and AL All-Star Chris Devenski, a multi-inning workhorse manager A.J. Hinch can use in almost any situation. So far this season Devenski has a 2.75 ERA with 74 strikeouts and only 44 baserunners allowed in 55 2/3 innings. Check out his usage:

Three outs or less: 18 appearances

18 appearances Four to six outs: 11 appearances

11 appearances More than six outs: 6 appearances

Devenski has thrown as many as four innings and 60 pitches out of the bullpen this season. (He's done both of those twice.) Hinch has brought Devenski into a game as early as the fifth inning six times. He can bring him into the game and just leave him in. Teams love having a guy like that in their bullpen.

"I kind of embrace it," said Devenski on Monday when asked about his unique bullpen role. "I took the good with the bad of it, and I've learned from it. I've grown into I think a very good bullpen pitcher. I like the situations and the adrenaline rush and the phone call and all that good stuff that comes along with it."

Like so many relievers, the 26-year-old Devenski came up through the minors as a starting pitcher, and in fact the Astros had him start five games last season. He pitched well enough in those five starts, throwing 24 2/3 innings with a 4.01 ERA. Devenski was so good and so valuable in relief though, and Houston decided to keep him there.

As dynamic has he's been in relief, Devenski has not closed the door on being a starting pitcher. He uses three pitches out of the bullpen (fastball, slider, changeup) and he has enough command, so turning a lineup over multiple times doesn't figure to be a problem. After all, he does it in relief pretty often.

"I do (take pride in my role). It's something that's grown over the last few years, being a starter in the minor leagues, and being able to do it up here is pretty special to help our team win," said Devenski. "Long-term, I feel like I have the stuff to be a starter. Right now I'm doing the bullpen thing and I like it. I'm having fun with it. Whatever's going to help the team win right now is what my focus is."

Even though the Astros are said to be in the trade market for a starting pitcher, Devenski has not spoken to them about a move back into the rotation nor does he plan too. The 'Stros are most dangerous with Devenski coming out of the bullpen and throwing multiple innings and he knows that.

"No conversations about that," he said. "I don't think it's the right time to bring it up. Right now my focus is down here in the bullpen."