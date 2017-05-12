Ex-Braves outfielder Jeff Francoeur retires from baseball to become a studio analyst

The last we saw of longtime big-league outfielder Jeff Francoeur, he was serving as a reserve outfielder with the Miami Marlins. He since had gone through the winter and the spring without signing with a team -- not even on a minor-league deal.

So, perhaps it shouldn't be too surprising that Francoeur seemingly announced his retirement from ballplaying on Friday as part of a press release noting he would soon take part in Atlanta Braves telecasts:

ATLANTA – Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Jeff Francoeur will join the FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast broadcast team for select games during the 2017 MLB regular season. Francoeur will make his debut as an analyst on Braves LIVE! on Monday, June 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET, prior to the Braves' home game against the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:30 p.m. ET. Braves LIVE! will originate from the FOX Sports set located on the plaza in the heart of The Battery Atlanta.

Francoeur, of course, spent most of his career with the Braves, whom selected him in the first round of the 2002 draft. He played in parts of six seasons with Atlanta, hitting .265/.307/.420, winning a Gold Glove Award, and earning one ill-fated Sports Illustrated cover:

Francoeur saw action with seven other franchises, included the Texas Rangers, with whom he played in the 2010 World Series. He largely served as a punchline due to his walk allergy and hype-to-signal ratio. Still, Francoeur became an inspiration when he defeated depression and returned to the majors en route to enjoying surprising, if limited success with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2015.

Francoeur finishes with a career 91 OPS+, 160 home runs, and 6.1 wins above replacement, according to Baseball-Reference.