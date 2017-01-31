Ex-MLBer Aubrey Huff (sort of) apologizes for Twitter rant over Trump airport protests

Former major-league slugger Aubrey Huff hasn't played since 2012, but he recently found himself in the news cycle. That was thanks to this tweet -- since deleted -- about the recent airport protests of President Trump's executive order banning travel to the U.S. from seven specific nations previously subjected to visa restrictions by the Barack Obama administration ...

Huff deleted this tweet from Sunday. Twitter screenshot

As the San Jose Mercury News notes, Huff received some immediate push-back for his thoughts, which led to some contentious exchanges on Twitter. A recurring theme of sorts was Huff's lofty financial standing. Over the course of his career, he made almost $60 million in salary, so, yes, Huff is indeed well-heeled.

Anyhow, after deleting the tweets in question and his entire Twitter account, Huff endeavored to explain himself to Daniel Brown of the San Jose Mercury News. Here's the money quote:

"I don't apologize for my political views, but I do apologize for rubbing this fancy little life in people's faces -- making millions of dollars, retired, not having to sit in rush-hour traffic. That was childish. I'm sorry."

#FancyLittleLife. As non-apologetic apologies go, that's pretty impressive. There's of course nothing wrong with objection to protests -- just as there's nothing wrong with protests. However, the "these people need to get a job" line of attack is a pretty lazy one. After all, people who work for a living do occasionally enjoy blocks of leisure time. Attending a protest really wouldn't take any longer than, say, attending one of Aubrey Huff's games. It's possible to do things not related to your job, especially on a Saturday or Sunday when these protests occurred, and still have a job.