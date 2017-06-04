Ex-MLBer Jim Piersall, known for publicized struggles with mental illness, dies at 87

Jim Piersall is dead at the age of 87. Getty Images

Former big-league outfielder Jim Piersall, perhaps best known for his book "Fear Strikes Out," passed away on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

Here's more details, courtesy the AP's report:

Piersall died Saturday at a care facility in Wheaton, Illinois, after a monthslong illness, according to the Boston Red Sox, for whom Piersall played for seven of his 17 seasons in the majors.

Piersall appeared in 1,734 games throughout his career, hitting .272/.332/.386. He earned MVP consideration fives times and won two Gold Glove Awards. Piersall also made two All-Star teams, once in 1954 then again in 1956.

A talented center fielder, Piersall's popularity had much to do with his on-the-field antics, including a brawl with Billy Martin. He was arrested at one point for going after a fan in the stands. Piersall spent time in a mental health hospital, and later went public with his bipolar disorder diagnosis, reportedly to help others facing similar situations.

Piersall was 87 years old.