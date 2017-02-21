Facebook is reportedly in talks with MLB to stream one major-league game per week

Facebook could be home to MLB games in 2017

Streaming sports over social media platforms became a thing in 2016. Last year, we saw the NFL and MLB broadcast games for free over Twitter . Now Facebook is getting in on the act.

Per a Reuters report, Facebook is in advanced talks with MLB to stream one game per week:

The companies were in advanced talks, according to one source. It was unclear which games MLB would live stream on Facebook. A representative for Facebook and MLB declined to comment.

One of commissioner Rob Manfred’s goals is reaching a younger audience. Baseball, as a sport, tends to appeal to an older demographic. Having the games available for free over social media should, in theory, help expose younger viewers to the game -- and could help develop a new wave of fans.

Provided, that is, Facebook isn’t stuck streaming San Diego Padres games each week.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

