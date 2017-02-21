Facebook is reportedly in talks with MLB to stream one major-league game per week
Facebook could be home to MLB games in 2017
Streaming sports over social media platforms became a thing in 2016. Last year, we saw the NFL and MLB broadcast games for free over Twitter . Now Facebook is getting in on the act.
Per a Reuters report, Facebook is in advanced talks with MLB to stream one game per week:
The companies were in advanced talks, according to one source. It was unclear which games MLB would live stream on Facebook. A representative for Facebook and MLB declined to comment.
One of commissioner Rob Manfred’s goals is reaching a younger audience. Baseball, as a sport, tends to appeal to an older demographic. Having the games available for free over social media should, in theory, help expose younger viewers to the game -- and could help develop a new wave of fans.
Provided, that is, Facebook isn’t stuck streaming San Diego Padres games each week.
