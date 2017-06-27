Father of LSU pitcher helps save elderly Florida fan's life at College World Series

LSU lost to Florida in Game 1 of the College World Series finals on Monday, but during the action LSU parents stepped up in a big way. As the AP reports, Dr. Jerry Poche, a family physician and the father of LSU left-hander (and ninth-round pick of the Athletics) Jared Poche, teamed up with another LSU parent to save the life of a fan in attendance. The details:

Poche said he began doing chest compressions, and Jimmy Roy, a firefighter who is the father of LSU strength and conditioning coach Travis Roy, performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation for five to seven minutes until medics arrived. "He started breathing on his own a little and his pulse came back, and we were fortunate we were able to revive him," Poche said. LSU spokesman Bill Franques said the man was a Florida fan who had an apparent heart attack.

A spokesman for the Nebraska Medical Center says the unnamed fan, age 87, is now in good condition. As the AP story details, this isn't the first time that Dr. Poche's medical skills have been required at the 2017 College World Series.

Game 2 between the Tigers and Gators is scheduled for Tuesday night.