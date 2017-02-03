FIRST LOOK: Seven teams will have new spring training hats in 2017

We find ourselves in tantalizing proximity to the reporting of pitchers and catchers, and that means actual baseball isn't far off. So with spring training in the offing, let's make time for fashion. Specifically, MLB has shared with us an advance look at the news spring hats you'll see in Cactus and Grapefruit League play in 2017. In all, seven teams will be debuting new spring lids this year. Now let's have a look ...

The Braves for the first time will sport their tomahawk mark as part of an all-navy cap ...

The Cubs' new alternate cap features their historic cubby bear logo on an all-blue hat ...

The Indians this spring will wear caps with a new colorway (navy visor and crown with red front panel) ...

The Mariners' triton logo is new to the team's primary spring training cap ...

The Mets revive their interlocking NY logo in orange on an all-blue crown with an orange visor ...

The Rays bring back the sunburst logo on a new colorway (light blue visor and crown with white front panel) ...

The Yankees will introduce two new alternate caps: one with a navy crown and pinstriped visor and one with a gray crown and navy visor ...

So who ya got? In this scribe's opinion, the Mariners' new look is the best of the bunch. Viva la tritons, is what the people always say.

In conclusion, here's a glimpse of your 2017 spring training implements of sports pleasure ...

