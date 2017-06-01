Five MLB teams that have most helped and hurt their postseason chances in 2017

Although it feels like Opening Day was just last week, the 2017 regular season is roughly one-third of the way complete. The old adage says teams spend the first third of the season evaluating their roster, the second third making changes, and the final third riding those changes out. It's close to "making changes" time.

Naturally, several clubs have greatly improved their postseason odds since Opening Day thanks to their strong play these last two months. According to SportsLine, here are the five teams that have most improved their chances of playing in October since the start of the regular season.

Team Opening Day Playoff Odds June 1 Playoff Odds Difference Colorado Rockies 10.4% 86.6% +76.1% Arizona Diamondbacks 3.0% 62.2% +59.2% New York Yankees 21.4% 74.2% +52.8% Milwaukee Brewers 0.8 25.8% +24.6% Minnesota Twins 9.2% 29.4% +20.2%

The Rockies and D-Backs are perhaps the two biggest surprises in baseball. Last season Colorado went 75-87 while Arizona went 69-93. Now they have identical 33-22 records on June 1. Both teams are doing it with improved pitching. The Rockies are loaded with young starters really for the first time in franchise history, and their beefed up bullpen is protecting just about every lead. Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray have been the keys to Arizona's turnaround thus far.

No team in baseball has improved their postseason odds as much as Nolan Arenado's Rockies this year. USATSI

Despite their youth movement, the Yankees have stormed to the top of the AL East this year at 30-20. Youngsters like Aaron Judge and Luis Severino are getting all the attention and deservedly so. Don't sleep on the veterans though. Brett Gardner , Starlin Castro , Jacoby Ellsbury , and Michael Pineda are all providing more in 2017 than they did in 2016. The Yankees insist they are trying to contend while getting younger, and they're doing exactly that so far.

As their postseason odds suggest, the Brewers (28-25) and Twins (26-23) still don't have a great chance to be reach the playoffs despite currently sitting atop their respective divisions. They at least have a chance right now. Both teams are rebuilding and the Opening Day postseasons odds reflected that. Now it appears both are ahead of schedule. Even if they don't make the postseason, fans of the Brewers and Twins should be encouraged by what they're seeing.

On the other side of the coin, several teams have already done some serious damage to their postseason odds the first two months of the season. They've gone from contenders to on the postseason bubble. Here are the five biggest decreases in playoff odds since Opening Day.

Team Opening Day Playoff Odds June 1 Playoff Odds Difference San Francisco Giants 64.6% 2.2% -62.4% Chicago Cubs 99.6% 47.8% -51.8% New York Mets 57.0% 14.2% -42.8% Seattle Mariners 55.5% 27.4% -28.1% Cleveland Indians 85.6% 57.8% -27.8%

The Giants and Cubs have combined to win four of the last seven World Series, and now they have the two biggest drops in postseason odds so far this season. Baseball can be cruel.

San Francisco is currently tied with the San Diego Padres , who aren't even trying to contend this year, in the NL West cellar at 22-33. What's wrong with them? Basically everything. The pitching, the offense, the defense, the bullpen, everything. Madison Bumgarner hurt his shoulder riding a dirt bike, the revamped bullpen is blowing leads, and their outfielders are hitting like pitchers. Seriously. The team's outfielders are hitting a combined .213/.267/.312. Okay, that's not quite as bad as hitting like a pitcher, but still. Yikes.

As for the Cubs, who just went 0-6 on a six-game West Coast trip, it all starts with their pitching. Last season the team's starters had a 2.96 ERA. This year they have a 4.64 ERA despite largely the same personnel. Are they feeling a World Series hangover? Possibly. Chicago's starters threw a lot of innings last year and had a shorter than usual offseason to recover. Also, the Cubs are still waiting for Kyle Schwarber and Addison Russell to get going offensively. Anthony Rizzo to some degree too.

The Mets and Mariners are in similar situations. Their pitching is letting them down. At least the Mariners can use injuries as an excuse. James Paxton returned last night, though they're still without Felix Hernandez , Drew Smyly , and Hisashi Iwakuma . The Mets lost Noah Syndergaard to injury and haven't had Steven Matz all season, but others like Matt Harvey and Jacob deGrom have stayed healthy and not performed as expected. It's hard to believe the Mets rank 28th among the 30 teams with a 4.95 rotation ERA given their starters.

The Indians are the outlier on this list because, coming into Thursday, they were essentially tied for first place in the AL Central. (They were percentage points behind the Twins.) On paper they looked like the best team in AL coming into the season, but their starters have struggled (4.79 ERA), and they're still waiting for Carlos Santana , Jason Kipnis , and Edwin Encarnacion to break out offensively. Their postseason odds are still good! Though not quite as good as they were two months ago.

I should mention the Toronto Blue Jays have seen their postseason odds drop from 61.1 percent on Opening Day to 36.5 percent on June 1. They just narrowly missed our list (-24.6 percent). They were much better in May (18-10) than April (8-17), though they remain in the AL East cellar at 26-27. They dug themselves quite the hole. No other team was particularly close to making the most improved postseason odds list early, by the way.

The vast majority of MLB teams have seen their postseason odds move only a small amount so far this season. We're talking a difference of seven percentage points or less in either direction. The 10 teams above, the five gainers and the five losers, are the clubs that have most impacted their chances of playing in October so far this season. They're either outperforming or underperforming expectations by quite a bit.