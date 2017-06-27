Florida-LSU: Gators take College World Series championship Game 1 as Singer makes history

Game 1 of the 2017 College World Series finals belonged to the Florida Gators, who bested the LSU Tigers by a 4-3 final.

The key for the Gators was starting pitcher Brady Singer, who struck out 12 batters across seven innings -- the most ever in a CWS game. Singer held the Tigers to two runs, allowing seven hits and two walks. His line required 105 pitches. Not bad for a sophomore.

Most strikeouts ever in a CWS Final game ✅



Most strikeouts ever by a @GatorsBB in a CWS game ✅



Brady Singer: 1️⃣2️⃣ Ks



STRAIGHT. DEALING. pic.twitter.com/AkYkJWeBZB — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 27, 2017

Offensively, the Gators were paced by their Nos. 5-7 hitters, a threesome that collectively recorded three hits and drove in four runs. That included third baseman Jonathan India, who notched two RBI on a fourth-inning double. Left fielder Austin Langworthy and catcher Mike Rivera were responsible for the other runs batted in.

LSU, meanwhile, saw Russell Reynolds and Nick Bush each pitch 3 1/3 innings. Left fielder Antoine Duplantis and right fielder Greg Deichmann supplied LSU's multi-hit games, while Duplantis, third baseman Josh Smith, and DH Beau Jordan drove in a run apiece.

The Gators and Tigers will play a potentially decisive Game 2 on Tuesday night. If the Gators win, they're national champs for the first time in NCAA history; if the Tigers win, there will be a winner-takes-all game on Wednesday.