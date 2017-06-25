Florida, LSU to meet in College World Series championship finals

The 2017 College World Series finals have been set, and it will be an all-SEC affair.

LSU punched its ticket first, defeating Oregon State 6-1. The Tigers received a strong pitching performance from Caleb Gilbert, as well as two home runs from catcher Michael Papierski. After losing their first game against the Beavers in Omaha, 13-1, the Tigers recovered nicely to win the last two matchups.

The Tigers will face a familiar foe in the finals. That's because another SEC team, Florida, advanced after edging TCU 3-0. Gators starting pitcher Alex Faedo struck out 11 in 7 1/3 innings. Designated hitter Christian Hicks had two hits and an RBI.

The Tigers and Gators will begin their best-of-3 series Monday night. LSU, making its 18th appearance in the CWS, is seeking its seventh national championship. Florida is appearing in its 11th CWS but has never won it all.

All games will be televised on ESPN.