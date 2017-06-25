Florida vs. LSU: Live stream online, start time, TV channel, how to watch 2017 College World Series championship Game 1

There are two teams still standing in the NCAA Division I baseball postseason. Florida and LSU have emerged from the College World Series field-of-eight to advance to the championship round. It's an all-SEC matchup. Florida won two of three against LSU during the regular season

Here's how you can watch Game 1 of the best-of-three series:

Date: Monday, June 26

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Television: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

LSU won the initial coin flip and will be the home team in Game 1 on Monday. LSU won the second coin flip and will also be the home team in Game 3, if necessary. All games will be played at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, of course.

LSU advanced to the CWS Finals with a 6-1 win over top-ranked Oregon State on Saturday. Junior catcher Michael Papierski became the first player in CWS history to go deep from both sides of the plate in the same game. His three-run shot was the game's decisive blow.

Florida, meanwhile, earned a 3-0 win over TCU on Saturday to clinch a spot in the CWS Finals. Junior right-hander and staff ace Alex Faedo struck out 11 in 7 1/3 scoreless innings in that game. Faedo was selected 18th overall by the Detroit Tigers in the 2017 First-Year Player Draft earlier this month..

In terms of CWS history, this series is quite lopsided. LSU has six CWS championships all-time, with the last coming in 2009. Only USC (12 titles) has more. Florida, meanwhile, has never won a CWS championship. They were the runner-up in 2005 and 2011.