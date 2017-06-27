Florida vs. LSU: Live stream online, start time, TV channel, how to watch 2017 College World Series championship Game 2

The Florida Gators are one win away from the first College World Series championship in school history.

Monday night, Florida beat LSU in Game 1 of the CWS Finals (UF 4, LSU 3) thanks to sophomore right-hander Brady Singer. He allowed two runs in seven innings, and set a new CWS Finals record with 12 strikeouts. Florida will look to sweep the best-of-three series Tuesday night. LSU will try to force a decisive Game 3.

Here is how you can watch Game 2 of the 2017 CWS Finals.

Date: Tuesday, June 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Television: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Florida will be the home team in Game 2 on Tuesday and will bat second. LSU won the series of coin flips and was the home team in Game 1, and will be the home team in Game 3, if necessary. Of course, all games are played in TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

LSU will send senior left-hander Jared Poche to the mound in Game 2. It will be his final collegiate start one way or the other. Poche went 12-3 with a 3.33 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 108 innings this season, and his 39 career wins are the most in LSU history. Earlier this year Poche fell three outs shy of throwing back-to-back no-hitters. He was a 9th round pick by the Athletics in the amateur draft earlier this month.

The Gators will counter with freshman right-hander Tyler Dyson in Game 2. It will be only his second collegiate start after spending most of this season in the bullpen. He went 3-0 with a 3.55 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 33 innings this season. Florida's top three starters (Singer, Alex Faedo, Jackson Kowar) all pitched recently and are not available to start Game 2.

Florida has never won a CWS championship. They were the runner-up in both 2005 and 2011. LSU, meanwhile, has won six CWS titles, with the last coming in 2009. Only USC (12) has more Division I championships.