For anyone still hoping, Pedro Martinez says he thinks David Ortiz will play again
Here's one Red Sox legend sharing his headline-grabbing thoughts about another
Retired Red Sox legend David Ortiz in 2016 of course authored one of the strongest final seasons in baseball history. In 151 games during his age-40 campaign, Ortiz hit .315/.401/.620 (162 OPS+) with 38 home runs and an MLB-leading 48 doubles. Since the Sox are very much in contending mode in 2017 and have, in essence, signed the somewhat uninspiring Mitch Moreland to replace Ortiz in the lineup (Moreland will play first, while Hanley Ramirez will likely be the primary DH), there's little doubt that the Sox could use Big Papi's still-potent bat.
For his part, Ortiz has at least accidentally invited such speculation. Now here comes Hall of Famer and former Ortiz teammate Pedro Martinez to tease those dreaming of another season of Big Papi ...
Pedro Martinez just told me & @jtomase he thinks Ortiz will come back to play next season. Says won't believe he's retired 'til season's end— Trenni Kusnierek (@trenni) January 21, 2017
Martinez of course has an abundant sense of whimsy about him, so it's entirely possible he's having some fun at the expense of True Believers. The safe assumption, of course, is that Ortiz's playing days are indeed over. After all, he recently said as much (as though his, you know, retiring wasn't enough of an indicator).
If nothing else, Martinez and Ortiz seem committed to keeping things interesting in retirement. May they continue to do so.
(Wink of CBS eye: Big League Stew)
