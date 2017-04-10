Former Braves outfielder Otis Nixon found after missing person report was filed
Nixon played in parts of 17 big-league seasons
UPDATE (12:40 p.m. ET): The Woodstock Police Department announced that Otis Nixon had been found and is safe:
Longtime big-league outfielder Otis Nixon, perhaps best known for his stint with the Atlanta Braves during the early 1990s, was reported missing by his girlfriend over the weekend.
Nixon’s girlfriend contacted the authorities after he missed a tee time, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Here’s more of what the AJC reported:
Nixon was last seen leaving his home at 10 a.m. Saturday in a gray 2011 Range Rover with Georgia tag CFP-9010. He was wearing a black long sleeve-shirt, black sweatpants and a black baseball cap, with black Adidas shoes with white stripes.
Police say there’s no reason to believe foul play is involved, and that they’ve received many tips.
Nixon hit .270/.343/.314 with 620 stolen bases during his big-league career. He has been in and out of headlines since retiring due to various legal issues, including a 2013 drug charge .
