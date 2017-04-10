Former Braves outfielder Otis Nixon found after missing person report was filed

UPDATE (12:40 p.m. ET): The Woodstock Police Department announced that Otis Nixon had been found and is safe:

UPDATE: Otis Nixon has been located and is safe. We appreciate the assistance from the public and media. — Woodstock Police, GA (@WoodstockPD) April 10, 2017



Longtime big-league outfielder Otis Nixon, perhaps best known for his stint with the Atlanta Braves during the early 1990s, was reported missing by his girlfriend over the weekend.

HELP US LOCATE: Otis Nixon, black male, 58, who was last seen Saturday morning at 10am leaving his residence in a gray 2011 Range Rover. pic.twitter.com/BJqFSAsIEs — Woodstock Police, GA (@WoodstockPD) April 10, 2017

Nixon’s girlfriend contacted the authorities after he missed a tee time, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Here’s more of what the AJC reported:

Nixon was last seen leaving his home at 10 a.m. Saturday in a gray 2011 Range Rover with Georgia tag CFP-9010. He was wearing a black long sleeve-shirt, black sweatpants and a black baseball cap, with black Adidas shoes with white stripes.

Police say there’s no reason to believe foul play is involved, and that they’ve received many tips.

Nixon hit .270/.343/.314 with 620 stolen bases during his big-league career. He has been in and out of headlines since retiring due to various legal issues, including a 2013 drug charge .