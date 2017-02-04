Former Mets All-Star among Tim Tebow's workout partners this offseason

In roughly one week, quarterback-turned-outfielder Tim Tebow will head to Port St. Lucie, Florida, to open his first spring training with the Mets. He'll be in minor league camp after signing with the team last season.

Tebow, 29, decided to give baseball a try last year even though he hadn't played since high school. The Mets sent him to the Arizona Fall League, where he hit .194/.264/.242 and struck out 20 times in 62 at-bats. Scouts weren't impressed either.

Tim Tebow will soon begin his first full season as a baseball player. USATSI

This offseason, Tebow has been able to focus on baseball full-time and prepare for the upcoming season. And, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Tebow has been working out with former Met and current Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy. Tebow and Murphy live in the same neighborhood in Jacksonville.

From Costello:

"It's not that we talk that much about the Mets organization, although they have been great to both of us," Tebow told The Post at the Super Bowl. "It's just about the pursuit of baseball, the ins and outs. He is a total analyst of the game and works like crazy. For us, it's been going over the little things over and over and over again. Talking pitches, out of the hand, how we're picking stuff up. That's what Daniel does that's such a different level."

Tebow is in Houston for the Super Bowl promoting the company Avocados from Mexico. He told Castillo that, in addition to Murphy, he's also been working with Mets hitting coach Kevin Long and former slugger Gary Sheffield this offseason. Murphy has credited Long with helping his power stroke.

I'm willing to bet the Mets will indeed bring Tebow to big-league camp for a day or two this spring, likely for a split squad game and likely for a home game so they can get the attendance boost. Given the long layoff and tough Arizona Fall League scouting reports, it's hard to think Tebow will amount to much on the baseball field, but the Mets are giving him an opportunity.