Former top reliever Bard throwing 96 mph as he tries resurrecting his MLB career

Daniel Bard used to be one of the top relievers in baseball. He appeared in nearly 200 games from 2009-11, posting a 154 ERA+ and striking out nearly 10 batters per nine innings. In 2012, the Boston Red Sox tried moving Bard to the rotation -- and that’s when everything went left. He faltered over 17 appearances (10 starts), walking more batters than he struck out. He pitched in two more big-league games in 2013, and has subsequently bounced around the minors, hoping to rediscover his control.

Bard hasn’t had much luck. He’s appeared in 12 minor-league games since the beginning of the 2014 season, and in those games he’s tallied 3 2/3 innings while issuing 22 walks and hitting 12 batters. You might’ve heard about Steve Blass disease -- Bard is perhaps its most famous contemporary victim.

Yet on Friday we were given reason for optimism -- albeit tempered optimism. That’s because Peter Gammons tweeted a video of a new-look Bard throwing with some semblance of control -- all the while touching 96 mph on the radar gun. Take a look:

Daniel Bard's new delivery with 96 mph gas as he preps for spring training in Cardinals system https://t.co/yIw5dvkwor#Cardinalspic.twitter.com/Qq0j1DGVfZ — Gammons Daily (@GammonsDaily) February 24, 2017

Obviously there’s no reason to pretend Bard is back -- or even necessarily in a better position than he was this time last year. But spring is the time for optimism that needn’t be justified, right? So, here’s hoping Bard has at last moved past the issues that plagued him.

As annoying as the St. Louis Cardinals’ seeming devil magic can be at times, it would be worth grinning and bearing it if it meant Bard could enjoy more big-league success.