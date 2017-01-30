Frank Thomas: It's 'uncomfortable at this point' for PED users to be in Hall of Fame

Over the weekend, the Chicago White Sox held their annual SoxFest fan convention in the Windy City. Among those taking part in the festivities was Hall of Famer Frank Thomas.

Without naming names, Thomas spoke out against "two great players going in" to the Hall of Fame this year despite performance-enhancing drug suspicion. Those players are, of course, Jeff Bagwell and Ivan Rodriguez. The Associated Press has the details:

"(Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds) should be in now, as far as I'm concerned," Thomas said. "They've let a few people in already we all know. It's uncomfortable at this point. I'm sure this year's going to be uncomfortable because we've got two great players going in, but they know. It's no secret. If they didn't do it, they would be stomping and kicking and in interviews saying 'I didn't do it.'" ... Not happy at all," he said to a round of applause from fans. "Some of these guys were great players. But they wouldn't have been great players without drugs. ... I don't mind these guys doing what they want to do for their families and make their money. But don't come calling to the Hall of Fame and say 'I'm supposed to be in the Hall of Fame' when you know you cheated."

Neither Bagwell nor Rodriguez ever failed a PED test or served a suspension, and neither was named in the Mitchell Report. Jose Canseco, in his book "Juiced," claimed to have personally injected Rodriguez with PEDs when they were teammates with the Texas Rangers from 1993-94. Rodriguez denied the allegations.

Frank Thomas doesn't like having PED users in the Hall of Fame. USATSI

The idea Bagwell and Rodriguez, or any other player for that matter, not "stomping and kicking" is evidence they used PEDs is, of course, completely ridiculous. People are going to believe what they want to believe. Had they stomped and kicked, people would have cited such vehement denies as an indication they did use. Why fight it if you have nothing to worry about, right?

Thomas, who has been strongly opposed to PEDs his entire career, went on to say there is a "lot of internal talk going on" between Hall of Famers who are "not happy about this at all." I'm sure that's the case. Thomas even floated the idea of a separate wing in the Hall of Fame for PED users. I'm not sure how practical that is, but it is a thought.

Point is, a current Hall of Famer just called out two new Hall of Famers for being PED users even though there is no hard evidence they used. The induction ceremony in July might be pretty awkward.