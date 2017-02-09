Freddie Freeman has an admirable reason why he's playing for Canada in the WBC

On Wednesday night, we rolled out the rosters for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, which gets underway on March 6. While perusing these rosters, you may have noticed that Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman will be playing for Canada in the WBC. This is despite the fact that Freeman was born and raised in Orange County, Calif.

So what gives? As it turns out, Mr. Freeman has a very good reason for making this particular WBC choice. Here's his story ...

Can not be more excited to represent Canada at the WBC next month! 🇨🇦Here is a just a brief background of my parents. pic.twitter.com/vpkH1UtUfu — Freddie Freeman (@FreddieFreeman5) February 9, 2017

And here's a transcript:

Both my parents were born in Canada. My mother in Toronto and my father in Windsor. My dad moved to California when he was 12 because my grandfather got transferred there for his job. There were there 3 years and my grandfather got transferred back to Windsor. My dad was in Windsor for 15 months before my grandfather got transferred back to California permanently. I'm thankful for those 15 months because that's when my dad met my mother. Long story short, my parents got married in Oshawa a few years later and made their home in California. My mother passed away when I was 10 years old of melanoma skin cancer. It is going to be a very emotional day for me when I put on that Canada uniform come March 9th. I carry my mother with me everyday and I can't wait to represent her by playing in her honor. Thank you team Canada for letting me play to honor her and my family!!

Needless to say, it's going to be a special tournament for Freeman and his family. As reasons go, playing to honor your mother is about the best one there is. Best of luck, Freddie.