Free agent Mike Napoli and Texas Rangers reportedly agree to one-year deal

For the third time in his career, Mike Napoli looks like he's headed to the Texas Rangers. He'll join the club on a one-year deal, reports T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. Napoli previously played with the Rangers in 2011-12 and then again the latter part of 2015.

An All-Star in 2012, Napoli has played in three different World Series, including back with the 2011 Rangers, where he was about one foot from winning the World Series MVP (he hit .350/.464/.700 that series).

This past season, Napoli hit .239/.335/.465 (104 OPS+) with 22 doubles, 34 home runs and 101 RBI. Despite being 34 years old, those home runs and RBI were career highs.

With the Rangers in 2017, Napoli obviously figures in the first base/designated hitter mix along with the likes of Jurickson Profar, Ryan Rua and Joey Gallo. He'll surely be given priority for the most playing time.

An opening day lineup might look something like this:

1. Carlos Gomez, CF

2. Shin-Soo Choo, RF

3. Adrian Beltre, 3B

4. Rougned Odor, 2B

5. Jonathan Lucroy, C

6. Mike Napoli, DH

7. Nomar Mazara, LF

8. Elvis Andrus, SS

9. Jurickson Profar, 1B

With Napoli off the market, the top slugger/DH types left available would be Chris Carter and Pedro Alvarez.