Friday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Brewers top Cubs, win fourth straight

Earlier on Friday, we handled out grades for all 30 MLB teams at the quarter point of the season . Make sure you check that out. Friday offers us a full 15-game schedule of baseball at the highest level, so let's dig right into our daily MLB recap ...

Friday's scores

Milwaukee Brewers 6, Chicago Cubs 3 (box score)

6, 3 (box score) Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)

(GameTracker) Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Cleveland Indians at Houston Astros (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics (9:35 p.m. ET)

at (9:35 p.m. ET) Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres (10:10 p.m. ET)

at (10:10 p.m. ET) Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers (10:10 p.m. ET)

at (10:10 p.m. ET) Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners (10:10 p.m. ET)

Brewers beat Cubs for fourth straight win

Don't tell the Brewers they're supposed to be rebuilding. Friday afternoon, in their series opener at Wrigley Field, the Brewers rallied for two runs in the fifth inning and two more runs in the sixth to beat the Cubs 6-3. Domingo Santana 's two-run single was the biggest blow.

Milwaukee came back to win despite Kyle Schwarber 's defensive heroics:

Strong as an ox and nimble as a cat. pic.twitter.com/WpY5xQag5H — MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2017

The win is the fourth in a row for the Brewers, who have also won 10 of their last 12 games. They are 25-18 overall and seven games over .500 for the first time since September 5, 2014, when they were 74-67. The Brewers currently lead the NL Central by 1 1/2 games.

As noted by Dayn Perry , the Brewers are relying on a powerful offense that extends beyond Eric Thames . Others like Santana, Travis Shaw , and Jett Bandy are contributing in big ways on offense as well. Will this last for the Brew Crew? Who knows? What I do know is they are very fun to watch, and that according to FanGraphs, their postseason odds have climbed from 1.1 percent to 10.8 percent. It's not much, but it is something.

Quick hits