Friday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Cubs snap six-game losing streak

One day game (in Wrigley Field, naturally) on Friday afternoon sets the table for 14 night games in MLB action. As always, we'll be including all the major happenings from the day here. Let's dive in.

Friday's games

Cardinals Cubs (box score)

Giants at Phillies, 7:05 ET (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Orioles, 7:05 ET (GameTracker)

Yankees at Blue Jays, 7:07 ET (GameTracker)

Braves at Reds, 7:10 ET (GameTracker)

Pirates at Mets, 7:10 ET (GameTracker)

White Sox at Tigers, 7:10 ET (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Marlins, 7:10 ET (GameTracker)

Astros at Rangers, 8:05 ET (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Brewers, 8:10 ET (GameTracker)

Indians at Royals, 8:15 ET (GameTracker)

Nationals at Athletics, 10:05 ET (GameTracker)

Twins at Angels, 10:07 ET (GameTracker)

Rockies at Padres, 10:10 ET (GameTracker)

Rays at Mariners, 10:10 ET (GameTracker)

Cubs snap six-game losing streak

The day started off with Dexter Fowler getting his World Series ring and posing with a bunch of his 2016 teammates. Then the game started off with Fowler hitting a leadoff homer, much like he did for the Cubs in Game 7.

The Cardinals would actually build a 2-0 lead off John Lackey through two before he really settled in, dealing seven strong innings and allowing only those two runs.

A Kris Bryant solo homer in the third and Jason Heyward RBI double in the sixth would tie things up into the late innings.

The Cubs would fail to score in a bases loaded situation later that inning and the Cardinals would do the same in the top of the eighth.

In the bottom of the eighth, Anthony Rizzo led off with a double against Trevor Rosenthal and would get to third in time for Heyward sac fly.

So the Cubs former Cardinals did the job for the Cubs after a former Cub put them behind.

Wade Davis would shut the door to stay a perfect 11 for 11 in saves and the Cubs' six-game losing streak nightmare was over. At least temporarily. They are still under .500 on the year at 26-27.

For more on what might be ailing the Cubs so far, here's a deeper dive.

Quick hits