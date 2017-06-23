Friday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: First Darvish-Tanaka matchup in MLB

Friday occasions a full schedule of 15 night games, so let's jump right in ...

Final scores

Texas Rangers at New York Yankees (GameTracker)

Washington Nationals 6, Reds 5 in 10 (box score)

Tampa Bay Rays 15, Orioles 5 (box score)

Boston Red Sox 9, Angels 4 (box score)

Miami Marlins 2, Cubs 0 (box score)

Minnesota Twins 5, Cleveland Indians 0 (box score)

Atlanta Braves 5, Brewers 4 (box score)

Oakland Athletics 3, Chicago White Sox 0 (box score)

Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres (GameTracker)

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners (GameTracker)

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker)

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)

Darvish, Tanaka meet for first time in MLB

The Rangers-Yankees weekend set will begin with a fun pitching matchup, as Yu Darvish and Masahiro Tanaka will face each other for the first time in the majors.

Darvish is coming off his worst start of the season. He permitted eight hits and five runs in five innings against the Mariners, exiting with a 36 Game Score. That start snapped a stretch of 10 consecutive starts in which he had yielded three runs or fewer. We'll see if Darvish can get back on track in Yankee Stadium, and, by extension, if he can help the Rangers keep pace in the wild-card race.

This is an important game for Tanaka, who enters Friday with a 6.34 ERA. He's struggled with limiting home runs all season, and has given up three or more in four times this season already, including in two of his last three starts. The Rangers, for reference, are eighth in the majors in long balls, so this could be a rough night for Tanaka. The Yankees sure hope not. He's recorded just once quality start in his last four tries.

Urias to miss rest of season

Dodgers phenom Julio Urias will undergo shoulder surgery to repair his anterior capsule that will sideline him for at least the next 12 months.

Orioles tie record

Think you're having a bad Friday? The Orioles allowed five-plus runs for a 20th consecutive game, tying them with the 1924 Phillies for the modern big-league record. Woof.

Mets' Cabrera asks for trade

The Mets seem to love Jose Reyes for some reason. As such, Asdrubal Cabrera has requested a trade.

