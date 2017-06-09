Friday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Rockies beat Cubs, win sixth straight

This wonderful Friday brings us a full MLB slate of 15 games. Make sure you don't miss Matt Snyder's look at several players who may not use the opt-out clause in their big contracts in the coming years. Now here is our daily MLB recap.

Friday's games

Red hot Rockies win sixth straight

Still not sure if the Rockies are for real? I don't blame you. They went 75-87 last year! And 68-94 the year before that! But start believing, folks. This team is for real.

Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field, the Rockies beat the Cubs to earn their sixth consecutive win, pushing their overall season record to 40-23. They have a 2 1/2-game lead over the Diamondbacks in the NL West and a three-game lead over the Dodgers.

Franchise player Nolan Arenado drove in what proved the game-winning run Friday afternoon with a flare single to left on a pitch that was damn near in the dirt:

Two outs, two strikes, and Arenado manages to hit that pitch over the shortstop and into left field for an RBI. Amazing. There are only a handful of players in the league who can do that.

The real story behind Friday's win, moreso than Arenado's single or two-run home runs by Ryan Hanigan and Charlie Blackmon , was the bullpen. Colorado starter German Marquez labored early and needed 80 pitches to get through three innings. Manager Bud Black turned things over to the bullpen, and here's what they did:

IP H R ER BB K Chris Rusin 2 1 1 1 2 0 Mike Dunn 1 0 0 0 1 1 Scott Oberg 1 0 0 0 0 2 Adam Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2 Greg Holland 1 0 0 0 3 2 Total 6 1 1 1 6 7

Too many walks! But they're mostly due to Rusin and Holland, and they're mitigated by just one hit, including none after the fifth inning. Holland walked the bases loaded with one out in the ninth, then escaped with a Ben Zobrist pop-up and a Jason Heyward strikeout. Holland, who didn't pitch at all last season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, is now a perfect 23 for 23 in save chances. No other closer in baseball has more than 12 saves without a blown save.

The bullpen is perhaps the biggest difference between the 2017 Rockies and the Rockies of the last few years. Oh sure, a rotation full of young power arms sure helps, but check out the relief crew thus far:

ERA WHIP K/9 BB/9 HR/9 WAR 2017 Bullpen 3.76 1.24 9.3 3.4 0.8 +3.2 2016 Bullpen 5.13 1.47 8.2 3.6 1.2 +2.2

Pretty huge difference! By WAR, this year's bullpen has been worth 3.2 wins in only 63 games. Last year's bullpen was worth 2.2 wins in 162 games. Holland is a huge part of that, obviously, but so is having a completely healthy Ottavino and Jake McGee , and a solid long reliever in Rusin.

Whether the bullpen keeps this up remains to the be seen. The fact of the matter is the Rockies have won their last six games and are 40-23 overall, easily the best record through 63 games in franchise history. And according to FanGraphs, their postseason odds have increased from 10.4 percent on April 1 to 80.2 percent on June 9. This team isn't going away.

Stanton hits homer over batter's eye

Monster home runs are nothing new for Giancarlo Stanton . He has been the exit velocity king since breaking into the league back in 2010.

On Friday, Stanton added to his career home run highlight reel with a booming shot over the batter's eye at PNC Park. Look at this thing:

Mercy. I guess Stanton got sick of Aaron Judge stealing all his "huge guy hits long home runs" thunder. Here's the Statcast data on the batter's eye clearing dinger:

I'd call that homer ... majestic. Majestic is a good word for that.

Yankees get two homers from the other Aaron

Aaron Judge is not the only Aaron on the Yankees who can rake, you know. Aaron Hicks is having a breakout season as well.

Friday night, Hicks clubbed two home runs against the Orioles. First came a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning, then he followed up with a two-run shot in the seventh inning to add insurance runs. Here's the video:

RECAP: Hicks goes deep twice, Montgomery strikes out a career high and the Yankees win 3 straight. https://t.co/4xTxX003x2pic.twitter.com/N7wlZd9kuv — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 10, 2017

The two home runs were Nos. 9 and 10 on the season for Hicks. He hit eight all of last year. The two-homer night improved his season batting line to an incredible .318/.426/.584. Jacoby Ellsbury 's recent concussion has allowed Hicks to play everyday and he is really taking advantage. (Not that he wasn't playing well before that.)

By the way, New York's pitchers continue to get the job done as well:

.@Yankees recorded their 8th straight game without allowing a hit with RISP - @MLB's longest such streak since STL in Aug. '07 (9 straight). pic.twitter.com/1F2MO1plKG — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) June 10, 2017

The Yankees have won three straight games -- they outscored their opponents 25-3 in those three wins -- and are now 35-23 on the season. They're three games up in the AL East, and their plus-90 run differential is second only to the Astros (plus-102). Not too shabby for what's supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Bronx Bombers.

Tigers bullpen lets a lead get away

The Tigers bullpen has been a problem for so long it's almost comical. Even when Detroit won four straight AL Central titles from 2011-14, the bullpen was a sore spot and often their downfall.

On Friday, the Tigers took a 3-2 lead into the eighth inning against the Red Sox, and setup man Alex Wilson turned it into a 5-3 deficit in the blink of an eye. Mitch Moreland tied the game with a single, then Jackie Bradley Jr. gave Boston their first lead of the night with a long two-run home run.

The loss was the third in four games for the Tigers, who can't seen to get out of their own way this season. Every time they string together a few wins -- which they did earlier this week -- they slip into a little funk that stops them from getting any closer in the division or wild card races. And, as always, the bullpen is behind many of their losses.

Lamb continues hot streak

There is little doubt right now that D-Backs third baseman Jake Lamb is among the biggest power threats in the Senior Circuit. Friday night, Lamb crushed his 16th home run of the season, this one a long three-run home run against Zach Davies . Look at this thing:

It’s no wonder they call him RAKE Lamb. pic.twitter.com/Fa2SrPd6SG — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2017

That is not only Lamb's 16th home run of the season, it's also his ninth in his last 23 games. Goodness. Lamb, who is one of the most productive players to come out of the 2012 draft (so far), is a big reason why the surprising D-Backs are right in the thick of the NL West race.

Mets waste Harvey's scoreless start

This has been a tough season for erstwhile Mets ace Matt Harvey . He is coming off surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome, and coming into Friday's start, he was 4-3 with a 5.43 ERA. Last time out Harvey gave up six runs in five innings, and opponents are hitting .250/.347/.458 against him.

On Friday though, Harvey turned in arguably his best start of the season and inarguably his first scoreless start of the season. He struck out three in five scoreless innings against the Braves. And yet, because nothing is going right for the Mets this season, they wasted that gem. They suffered a walk-off loss thanks to Dansby Swanson 's hustle double and Rio Ruiz 's walk-off single:

Geez, Mets. They've now lost six of their last eight games to fall to 25-33 on the season. Keep in mind this is their window to win. Right now. While all those impressive young power pitchers are cheap. They're supposed to be a World Series contender. The Braves, a rebuilding team basically no one expected to win this year, are 27-33. Ouch.

Turner returns with the bang

Earlier on Friday the Dodgers activated third baseman Justin Turner off the disabled list after he missed three weeks with a hamstring issue. And sure enough, Turner hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat with a healthy hamstring:

Welcome back, Justin. Apparently the Dodgers weren't good enough already.

Martes struggles in MLB debut

Is is time to worry about the Astros??? Well, no. I mean, Friday's loss was their third in their last four games, but ... no. Not time to worry. Just a tough few days. That's all.

The Astros introduced one of their top prospects to the big leagues Friday night as right-hander Francis Martes made his MLB debut. He came out of the bullpen. MLB.com currently ranks Martes as the 15th best prospect in baseball. His debut didn't go as well as I imagine he hoped, unfortunately. Here's how his night went:

Francis Martes RP / Houston IP: 3 2/3 H: 4 R: 4 ER: 4 BB: 2 K: 2

Not great, but, you know, it happens. Countless great pitchers got knocked around in their big league debuts. Martes wasn't the first and he certainly won't be the last. The rest of MLB should be pretty worried that the 'Stros added yet another young power arm to their pitching staff. As if the best team in baseball needed any more help, you know?

Quick hits