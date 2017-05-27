Friday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Stanton hits another 460-foot bomb

It's a full Friday slate of night games, so let's jump right in ...

Final scores

New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)

Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees (GameTracker)

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker)

Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Angels at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)

Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros (GameTracker)

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers (10:10 p.m. ET)

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants (10:15 p.m. ET)

Giancarlo's still capable of baseball miracles

So on Friday against the Angels, Marlins cloutsman Giancarlo Stanton unleashed what follows ...

And the people say: Larduhmercy. Some relevant digits on that blast ...

Giancarlo Stanton (19) off RHP Jesse Chavez (15) - 111.9 mph, 24 degrees (460 ft Home Run)

84.5 mph Changeup#Angels @ #Marlins (B1) pic.twitter.com/v3plc1dbZ7 — MLBBarrelAlert (@MLBBarrelAlert) May 26, 2017

Yep, 460 feet to center. ESPN, meantime, credits him with two extra feet and passes along this rather astounding factoid ...

Giancarlo Stanton's HR in the 1st went 462 feet. It's his 25th career 460-foot HR, which is 11 more than the next-closest TEAM since 2010 pic.twitter.com/iWh27lfZK6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 27, 2017

That's a pretty amazing bit of information. The Rockies, of course, play their home games at a mile above sea level, and Stanton has more 460-foot homers than they do since 2010. Also worth noting is that Stanton, thanks to injuries, has missed significant time over the span in question. From 2015 through 2016, for instance, Stanton played in a total of 193 games. We've learned this by watching him over the years and in particular at the Home Run Derby last year in San Diego, but no one compares to Stanton when it comes to providing fans with home runs that are utterly jaw-dropping.

That legendary power, of course, is why the Marlins in November of 2014 signed Stanton to a record $325 million contract over 13 years -- a deal that includes a player opt-out. At the time Stanton signed that unimaginable contract, he'd just turned 25, and he owned a career OPS+ of 144 and already had 154 career homers to his credit. Since signing the contract, though, Stanton's authored an OPS+ of 133 and, as noted, missed a great deal of time to injury (including, of course, the facial fractures that resulted from being struck by a pitch -- hardly Stanton's fault).

Broadly speaking, players peak earlier these days. Yes, Stanton's just 27, but it's entirely possible that we've seen him at his most productive. If that's the case, then he's not likely to exercise his opt-out after the 2020 season, and thus the Marlins would pay the full value of the contract. Make no mistake: Stanton is still a darn good player. However, that early trajectory has leveled off and even declined a bit. So it's entirely possible that he won't wind up being worth the money he's being paid.

Even if that's the case, and even if Stanton is already declining, he's still so very capable of baseball miracles like the one you see above. The money he's owed and whether he's worth it on a dollar-for-dollar basis is the Marlins' problem. We fans, though, can focus on enjoying the heck out of it when Giancarlo lays into one like nobody else can. Friday night reminded us that he's still going to be doing that for a long time.

Quick hits