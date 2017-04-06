Garrett Richards looks like old self in 2017 debut before leaving with an injury

One of the many reasons the Angels went 74-88 in 2016 was an injury to staff ace Garrett Richards. Richards was limited to only six starts by an elbow injury, specifically a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament. That usually requires Tommy John surgery.

Richards, however, opted to rehab the injury with help from a new stem cell procedure . The procedure does not work for all UCL tears -- a full tear requires Tommy John surgery, though partial tears like Richards’ can be rehabbed -- but Richards was a candidate, so he went for it. No one wants to have their arm cut open.

The procedure allowed Richards to resume pitching in an instructional league in the fall, so it was a fairly quick rehab. He did miss most of the 2016 regular season, but that’s better than missing 14-plus months with Tommy John surgery. Richards was a full go in spring training, and he opened the season as the Angels’ third starter.

Garrett Richards returned to the mound and looked like his old self Wednesday. USATSI

On Wednesday night Richards made his first start of the new season, and he looked very much like the pre-elbow injury version of himself. That’s great news for the Angels. Richards held the Athletics scoreless over 4 2/3 innings, throwing 76 pitches and striking out four. At one point he threw a 91 mph slider:

It seems like everyone has a hard Slider these days, but don't forget about Garrett Richards' slide piece at 91mph pic.twitter.com/snAIp5xbT7 — Pitcher List (@ThePitcherList) April 6, 2017

Everything was going well until the fifth inning, when Richards called catcher Martin Maldonado out to the mound and pointed to his arm. Manager Mike Scioscia and the trainer came out to talk, and Richards was removed from the game with an injury.

Bummer, but a few important details:

Richards pointed more towards his biceps than his elbow, so maybe it was just a cramp. In fact, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times hears it is exactly that. Richards was not in any pain. He appeared to lobby to remain the game and the broadcast showed him joking around with teammates in the dugout after being removed. The Angels were going to be cautious with Richards no matter what given last year’s elbow issue. Scioscia was going to take him out of the game even if he had nothing more than a hangnail.

It is also worth noting Richards did not have a sudden drop in velocity or command. There was no obvious indication he got hurt. No wild pitch, no shaking of the arm, nothing. Richards called Maldonado out to the mound and that was it.

Here is his pitch-by-pitch velocity chart, via Baseball Savant:

Garrett Richards had good velocity in his season debut Wednesday night. Baseball Savant

Richards did lose a little velocity on all his pitches as the game went on, but that isn’t at all uncommon, especially early in the season. I wouldn’t consider that a red flag. I’d consider it normal in-start fatigue.

Overall, Richards averaged 96.4 mph and topped out at 98.1 mph with his fastball on Wednesday. In his six starts last season, his heater averaged 96.3 mph and topped out at 100.0 mph. The year before he averaged 96.1 mph and maxed out at 99.3 mph. All things considered, Richards had good stuff and good velocity in his season debut Wednesday, before the injury.

The Angels have not yet provided an update on Richards since he exited Wednesday night’s game. His next scheduled start is Tuesday, April 11, at home against the Rangers. The Halos have an off-day on Monday, April 10, which they could use to push Richards back a few days to give him extra rest.