Giants' Buster Posey lands on DL a day after being struck on head by pitch

The day after being struck in the head by a Taijuan Walker fastball, Giants catcher Buster Posey has landed on the seven-day disabled list for concussions. The club announced the move on Tuesday.

Here’s the Monday pitch in question:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Blows to the head such as that one can of course cause lingering effects, but here’s hoping Posey makes a full and swift recovery. The perennial All-Star is of course a vital part of the Giants’ hopes for contention in 2017. Thus far in his age-30 campaign, he’s put up a robust OPS of 1.053 in seven games. Nick Hundley will likely serve as the Giants’ regular catcher while Posey is out. As well, Tim Federowicz was added to the active roster on Tuesday.