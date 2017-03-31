Giants vs. Diamondbacks start time, probable starters, TV channel, live stream info, odds: How to watch MLB Opening Day 2017

Baseball’s new year is officially upon us. On Sunday, six teams will begin their regular-season schedule -- a 162-game march that will lead the good and lucky to October.

Here’s how you can watch one of those games -- the one between the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks.

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Field

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: MLB.tv, WatchESPN

Odds: TBA

Regular-season baseball is here. USATSI

The probables

Madison Bumgarner SP / San Francisco

Getting the nod for the Giants? Who else but Bumgarner, now making his fourth Opening Day start in a row. Other streaks Bumgarner hopes to keep alive: 1. Receiving a Cy Young Award vote (for the fifth consecutive year), and 2. tossing 200-plus frames (for the seventh). Bumgarner seems well positioned to keep both stones rolling.

An equally obvious pick for the Opening Day start -- Greinke didn’t come to Arizona to pitch in the second or third game. Greinke will try to have a better second year in the desert after posting his worst ERA+ since 2010, and his worst strikeout-to-walk ratio since 2013.