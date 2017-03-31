Giants vs. Diamondbacks start time, probable starters, TV channel, live stream info, odds: How to watch MLB Opening Day 2017
The first real baseball game of the season for these teams
Baseball’s new year is officially upon us. On Sunday, six teams will begin their regular-season schedule -- a 162-game march that will lead the good and lucky to October.
Here’s how you can watch one of those games -- the one between the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks.
When: 4:10 p.m. ET
Where: Chase Field
TV: ESPN2
Streaming: MLB.tv, WatchESPN
The probables
Getting the nod for the Giants? Who else but Bumgarner, now making his fourth Opening Day start in a row. Other streaks Bumgarner hopes to keep alive: 1. Receiving a Cy Young Award vote (for the fifth consecutive year), and 2. tossing 200-plus frames (for the seventh). Bumgarner seems well positioned to keep both stones rolling.
An equally obvious pick for the Opening Day start -- Greinke didn’t come to Arizona to pitch in the second or third game. Greinke will try to have a better second year in the desert after posting his worst ERA+ since 2010, and his worst strikeout-to-walk ratio since 2013.
