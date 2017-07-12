Great All-Star moment: Nelson Cruz's in-game photo-op with umpire Joe West

If you chose not watch the 2017 MLB All-Star Game, you missed a peculiar moment.

Prior to his sixth-inning at-bat for the American League All-Stars, Seattle Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz had an unusual request for St. Louis Cardinals and National League catcher Yadier Molina: he wanted a picture. More specifically, Cruz wanted a picture with home-plate umpire Joe West.

Yes, really. Here's the evidence:

"But first, let me get a picture"



Nelson Cruz had to get a pic with Joe West! #ASG 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SbqXprETKl — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2017

During the Fox broadcast of the game, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal asked Cruz about the stunt. The reason? He just likes Joe West.

"Well, it was on my mind earlier," Cruz told Rosenthal. "They told us you don't have the phones in the dugout, and I was like, OK, they don't say the field. So I come up with that. I'm a big fan of Joe, he's been around for a while, so I was like, I have to do this."

So there you have it. Just a fun gesture from Cruz in a game that is once again an exhibition. That's about all you can ask for from the All-Star Game.