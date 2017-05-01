Hall of Fame pitcher has a theory for why today's pitchers keep breaking down

The big news in baseball Monday was that Mets ace Noah Syndergaard -- one of the most talented pitchers on the planet who is still only 24 years old -- is out indefinitely with a torn lat muscle . Going beyond specific fan bases, it was yet another unnecessary and sober reminder of just how often big-league pitchers break down these days.

Players are bigger and stronger than ever. Pitchers in particular are throwing harder than ever. Take Syndergaard -- here are his average velocities this season, per pitch (via the excellent Brooks Baseball):

Four-seam fastball: 99.5

Sinker/two-seamer: 98.81

Slider: 93.09

Changeup: 90.90

Curveball: 85

This is lunacy, a starting pitcher averaging a 93 mph slider and changeup that sits almost 91. We didn't always have the technology we do now, but it's fair to say that Syndergaard is the hardest-throwing starting pitcher of all time. On this front, Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz had some interesting comments to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports for a Sunday night column regarding Syndergaard and pitcher injuries in general.

"I call it the red-line factor," Smoltz said. "When you keep running your engine above the red line, you're going to blow it out. If you race your car hard for too long a period, it's going to overheat. "We're getting dangerously close to every pitcher red-lining when he doesn't really have to. They're not preparing to learn how to pitch like it's a six-gear car. They're always in sixth gear. Never in fourth or fifth."

If Smoltz is talking about pitching, I'm listening. This is definitely worth an exploration. Throwing 97 with an 88 mph slider doesn't quite have the eye-popping flare of Syndergaard's numbers above, but maybe it would keep him healthy. We can't know just what Bob Feller or Nolan Ryan or even prime Justin Verlander could have averaged on their pitches if they let loose pretty much from start to finish, but we've seen Syndergaard and others more recently do it. Many of those guys get injured because -- while players are much bigger and stronger than ever -- they are still using a motion unnatural to the human body.

It bears reiterating a point we've made before: The human body wasn't made to throw a baseball faster than 100 mph over and over and over every fifth day.

There's a certain vanity to throwing harder of course, and we're seeing it take hold from a young age. I've discussed arm injuries in youth players at length with Dr. James Andrews before, and one of the things he lamented was kids being worried about the radar gun.

Of course, the flip side is that the easiest way to get noticed by pro scouts is to mow down the competition and that generally includes lighting up the radar gun. So therein lies some sort of paradox.

Regardless, Smoltz's point seems like one that should be taken seriously. There's an influx of arm injuries at the big-league level and one of the causes seems to be excessive velocity. Maybe dialing it back would help players like Syndergaard lengthen their careers.