Heads up, Fantasy owners: The Athletics' closer role is wide open for 2017

Santiago Casilla could get a crack at the job after all

Now that the Oakland Athletics have officially signed erstwhile San Francisco Giants closer Santiago Casilla to a multi-year deal, we can tackle the important questions -- like just who will be pitching for the A's during save situations?

Turns out nobody can provide an answer yet -- not even A's manager Bob Melvin, per John Hickey:

Whether Melvin's telling the truth or just paying lip service to his new veteran reliever, well, it's probably the former. Casilla lost his job by blowing nine saves, but he nonetheless managed a better ERA+ and FIP than Oakland's incumbent closer Ryan Madson. The A's have a couple other pitchers on the roster with late-inning experience, too -- John Axford and Sean Doolittle, the latter of whom lost the job due to health more so than performance.

We'll see what Melvin has in mind in the coming weeks, but you can bet Fantasy players across the land are hoping he makes a decision before their drafts.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories