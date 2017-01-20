Heads up, Fantasy owners: The Athletics' closer role is wide open for 2017

Now that the Oakland Athletics have officially signed erstwhile San Francisco Giants closer Santiago Casilla to a multi-year deal, we can tackle the important questions -- like just who will be pitching for the A's during save situations?

Turns out nobody can provide an answer yet -- not even A's manager Bob Melvin, per John Hickey:

#Athletics mgr Bob Melvin loves his bullpen with Casilla addition, tells me closer job yet to be decided "We will figure the best dynamic" — John Hickey (@JHickey3) January 20, 2017

Whether Melvin's telling the truth or just paying lip service to his new veteran reliever, well, it's probably the former. Casilla lost his job by blowing nine saves, but he nonetheless managed a better ERA+ and FIP than Oakland's incumbent closer Ryan Madson. The A's have a couple other pitchers on the roster with late-inning experience, too -- John Axford and Sean Doolittle, the latter of whom lost the job due to health more so than performance.

We'll see what Melvin has in mind in the coming weeks, but you can bet Fantasy players across the land are hoping he makes a decision before their drafts.