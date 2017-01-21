Here is the 2017 MLB Draft order now that all qualified free agents have signed

Earlier this week, both Jose Bautista and Mark Trumbo signed new contracts with their former teams, meaning all 10 of this offseason's qualified free agents are off the board. Here's our free agent tracker.

Now that all the qualified free agents are signed, the 2017 amateur draft order is more or less final. Here's a look at how things shake out this year.

First Round

1. Minnesota Twins

2. Cincinnati Reds

3. San Diego Padres

4. Tampa Bay Rays

5. Atlanta Braves

6. Oakland Athletics

7. Arizona Diamondbacks

8. Philadelphia Phillies

9. Milwaukee Brewers

10. Los Angeles Angels

11. Chicago White Sox

12. Pittsburgh Pirates

13. Miami Marlins

14. Kansas City Royals

15. Houston Astros

16. New York Yankees

17. Seattle Mariners

18. Detroit Tigers

19. San Francisco Giants

20. New York Mets

21. Baltimore Orioles

22. Toronto Blue Jays

23. Los Angeles Dodgers

24. Boston Red Sox

25. Washington Nationals

26. Texas Rangers

27. Chicago Cubs

The Colorado Rockies (11th overall to sign Ian Desmond ), St. Louis Cardinals (19th overall to sign Dexter Fowler ), and Cleveland Indians (25th overall to sign Edwin Encarnacion ) all forfeited their first-round picks to sign a qualified free agent. The other seven qualified free agents re-signed with their former team, either by accepting the qualifying offer or as a free agent.

Unlike the other major sports, the entire MLB draft order is based on the reverse order of the standings. For teams that have identical records, like Blue Jays and Orioles (both 89-73 in 2016), the tiebreaker is their record in the previous season. The O's went 81-81 in 2015 while the Blue Jays went 93-69, so Baltimore has the higher draft pick in 2017. Easy, right?

Supplemental First Round

28. Blue Jays (for Encarnacion)

29. Rangers (for Desmond)

30. Cubs (for Fowler)

These are the compensation picks for losing qualified free agents. They're also assigned in reverse order of the standings, which is why Toronto's pick for Encarnacion comes first even though he was the last of these three to sign.

Competitive Balance Round A

31. Tampa Bay Rays

32. Cincinnati Reds

33. Oakland Athletics

34. Milwaukee Brewers

35. Minnesota Twins

36. Miami Marlins

Each year, MLB hands out extra draft picks to small-market and small-payroll teams to help promote competitive balance. Here's how the picks are assigned, via MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo:

The Competitive Balance Rounds are no longer determined via lottery. Instead, all teams that fall in the bottom 10 in revenue and bottom 10 in market size will get a pick in Round A, after the first round, or Round B, following the second round. Using a formula that takes revenue and winning percentage into account, six teams were awarded Round A picks, with eight teams getting picks in Comp Round B. The groups of teams will switch in 2018 (meaning there will be eight Comp Round A picks, six in Round B), and will alternate as such for the life of this CBA.

Unlike natural and compensation draft picks, competitive balance picks are tradeable. Yes, these can be traded, but only during the regular season, for whatever reason. Not during the offseason. Also, these picks can only be traded once each, and they must be traded for a player, not cash.

In recent years, when these picks have been traded, they were traded as the third or fourth piece in a package, or straight up for a role player. The Rays won't be able to flip that 31st pick for a star -- at least not based on the history of these picks being traded.

Second Round

37. Minnesota Twins

38. Cincinnati Reds

39. San Diego Padres

40. Tampa Bay Rays

41. Atlanta Braves

42. Pittsburgh Pirates

43. Oakland Athletic

44. Arizona Diamondbacks

45. Philadelphia Phillies

46. Milwaukee Brewers

47. Los Angeles Angels

48. Colorado Rockies

49. Chicago White Sox

50. Pittsburgh Pirates

51. Miami Marlins

52. Kansas City Royals

53. Houston Astros

54. New York Yankees

55. Seattle Mariners

56. St. Louis Cardinals

57. Detroit Tigers

58. San Francisco Giants

59. New York Mets

60. Baltimore Orioles

61. Toronto Blue Jays

62. Los Angeles Dodgers

63. Boston Red Sox

64. Cleveland Indians

65. Washington Nationals

66. Texas Rangers

67. Chicago Cubs

The Rockies, Cardinals, and Indians all have a pick in the second round after losing their first rounder to sign a qualified free agent. Also, the Pirates have an extra pick in the second round. That 42nd overall pick is a compensation pick for failing to sign Nick Lodolo, the 41st overall pick in the 2016 draft. When a team fails to sign a pick in the top three rounds, they get a compensation pick one slot lower the next season.

Competitive Balance Round B

68. Arizona Diamondbacks

69. San Diego Padres

70. Colorado Rockies

71. Cleveland Indians

72. Pittsburgh Pirates

73. Kansas City Royals

74. Baltimore Orioles

75. St. Louis Cardinals

The remaining Competitive Balance picks. These eight picks can also be traded.

Third Round

76. Minnesota Twins

77. Cincinnati Reds

78. San Diego Padres

79. Tampa Bay Rays

80. Atlanta Braves

81. Oakland Athletic

82. Arizona Diamondbacks

83. Philadelphia Phillies

84. Milwaukee Brewers

85. Los Angeles Angels

86. Colorado Rockies

87. Chicago White Sox

88. Pittsburgh Pirates

89. Miami Marlins

90. Kansas City Royals

91. Houston Astros

92. New York Yankees

93. Seattle Mariners

94. St. Louis Cardinals

95. Detroit Tigers

96. San Francisco Giants

97. New York Mets

98. Baltimore Orioles

99. Toronto Blue Jays

100. Los Angeles Dodgers

101. Boston Red Sox

102. Cleveland Indians

103. Washington Nationals

104. Texas Rangers

105. Chicago Cubs

There are no compensation picks in the third round, so this is the natural draft order. The fourth through 40th rounds -- yes, there are 40 rounds these days -- have the same order as the third round. Clubs can drop out of the draft at any time, but once they pass on a pick, they're out. They can't skip a round and jump back in later.

The 2017 amateur draft will begin on Monday, June 12 this year. The draft is a three-day event, with MLB Network broadcasting the first round.