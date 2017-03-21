Here's David Ross dancing to 'Go Cubs Go' in his 'Dancing with the Stars' debut

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NCAA tournament news and alerts, plus get the latest picks and upsets from SportsLine!

Never has a backup catcher enjoyed retirement more than David Ross is enjoying his post-playing life. The erstwhile Chicago Cubs backstop has become an oddly popular figure over the last year-plus, largely due to his personable, every-man nature.

Ross ensured he’d remain well-liked on Monday, as he danced to Steve Goodman’s “Go Cubs Go” during his “Dancing with the Stars” debut -- he even did it while wearing Cubs gear. That’s not a joke, folks (hat tip to Cut4):

Ross and his partner, Lindsay Arnold, would receive the highest marks of any pairing on the night, receiving 28 of 40 possible points. Please do not ask us to explain the scoring system.

Oh, and this being Ross, you had to know Anthony Rizzo would get involved somehow. Sure enough:

You get the feeling Ross could be elected president and Rizzo would show up somehow during the inauguration speech. Anyway, good for Ross, and good for the Cubs-rooting, Stars-watching portion of America.

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant tournament news and alerts, plus get the latest picks and upsets from SportsLine!