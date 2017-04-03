Here's every MLB team's Opening Day payroll for 2017

As we get set for Monday’s Opening Day ( how to watch, live updates ): The Sequel, let’s take time to talk money. Specifically, let’s run down each MLB team’s Opening Day payroll for 2017. Spoiler alert: You probably won’t be surprised by who’s No. 1 on the list ...

Yep, there are the Dodgers yet again at the top spot. It’s also worth noting that they top the average 2017 payroll of $137,746,636 by more than $100,000,000. So they’re on another level, even relative to the other well-heeled power teams. To put a finer point on it, Clayton Kershaw’s salary for 2017 -- $33 million -- is more than what the Padres are paying the 25 players on their active roster ($29,628,400). Yes, the Pads’ overall payroll is significantly higher than that, but that’s mostly because of all the money they’re paying players on other teams .

Redeemable currency, people.

(Data via the very excellent Spotrac, which has much more payroll info.)