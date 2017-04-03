Here's every MLB team's Opening Day payroll for 2017

As you would expect, the Dodgers lead the way

As we get set for Monday’s Opening Day ( how to watch, live updates ): The Sequel, let’s take time to talk money. Specifically, let’s run down each MLB team’s Opening Day payroll for 2017. Spoiler alert: You probably won’t be surprised by who’s No. 1 on the list ... 

2017 Opening Day Payrolls
1
Dodgers
$ 242,065,828 
2
Yankees
$ 201,539,699
3
Red Sox
$ 199,805,178
4
Tigers
$ 199,750,600
5
Blue Jays
$ 177,795,368
6
Rangers
$ 175,909,063
7
Giants
$ 172,354,611
8
Cubs
$ 172,189,880
9
Nationals
$ 167,846,918
10
Orioles
$ 163,676,616
11
Angels
$ 160,375,333
12
Mets
$ 155,187,460
13
Mariners
$ 154,268,842
14
Cardinals
$ 151,680,000
15
Royals
$ 140,925,250
16
Rockies
$ 130,963,571
17
Indians
$ 124,861,165
18
Astros
$ 124,343,900
19
Braves
$ 112,437,541
20
Marlins
$ 111,881,100
21
Phillies
$ 111,378,000
22
Twins
$ 108,077,500
23
Pirates
$ 100,575,946
24
White Sox
$ 99,096,770
25
Reds
$ 93,768,785
26
Diamondbacks
$ 93,257,600
27
Athletics
$ 81,738,333
28
Padres
$ 71,624,400
29
Rays
$ 69,962,532
30
Brewers
$ 63,061,300

Yep, there are the Dodgers yet again at the top spot. It’s also worth noting that they top the average 2017 payroll of $137,746,636 by more than $100,000,000. So they’re on another level, even relative to the other well-heeled power teams. To put a finer point on it, Clayton Kershaw’s salary for 2017 -- $33 million -- is more than what the Padres are paying the 25 players on their active roster ($29,628,400). Yes, the Pads’ overall payroll is significantly higher than that, but that’s mostly because of all the money they’re paying players on other teams

Redeemable currency, people. 

(Data via the very excellent Spotrac, which has much more payroll info.)

