Here's every MLB team's Opening Day payroll for 2017
As you would expect, the Dodgers lead the way
As we get set for Monday’s Opening Day ( how to watch, live updates ): The Sequel, let’s take time to talk money. Specifically, let’s run down each MLB team’s Opening Day payroll for 2017. Spoiler alert: You probably won’t be surprised by who’s No. 1 on the list ...
|1
|$ 242,065,828
|2
|$ 201,539,699
|3
|$ 199,805,178
|4
|$ 199,750,600
|5
|$ 177,795,368
|6
|$ 175,909,063
|7
|$ 172,354,611
|8
|$ 172,189,880
|9
|$ 167,846,918
|10
|$ 163,676,616
|11
|$ 160,375,333
|12
|$ 155,187,460
|13
|$ 154,268,842
|14
|$ 151,680,000
|15
|$ 140,925,250
|16
|$ 130,963,571
|17
|$ 124,861,165
|18
|$ 124,343,900
|19
|$ 112,437,541
|20
|$ 111,881,100
|21
|$ 111,378,000
|22
|$ 108,077,500
|23
|$ 100,575,946
|24
|$ 99,096,770
|25
|$ 93,768,785
|26
|$ 93,257,600
|27
|$ 81,738,333
|28
|$ 71,624,400
|29
|$ 69,962,532
|30
|$ 63,061,300
Yep, there are the Dodgers yet again at the top spot. It’s also worth noting that they top the average 2017 payroll of $137,746,636 by more than $100,000,000. So they’re on another level, even relative to the other well-heeled power teams. To put a finer point on it, Clayton Kershaw’s salary for 2017 -- $33 million -- is more than what the Padres are paying the 25 players on their active roster ($29,628,400). Yes, the Pads’ overall payroll is significantly higher than that, but that’s mostly because of all the money they’re paying players on other teams .
Redeemable currency, people.
(Data via the very excellent Spotrac, which has much more payroll info.)
